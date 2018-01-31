PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Canada 2018'

LONDON, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 45-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Canada 2018.

With economic prosperity, political stability and significant growth prospects, Canada has much to admire. However, in the healthcare arena, despite a universal healthcare system, Canadians still lack universal drug coverage and have the second highest out-of-pocket spending on drugs globally, behind only the US. Additionally, in what is the world's tenth largest pharmaceutical market and home to a number of historic medical breakthroughs, Canadian health innovation has lagged behind not just that of its American neighbors to the South but also increasingly to several countries in Europe.

This report explores the various avenues being explored to remedy these discrepancies; on the innovation side this includes state R&D investment initiatives, the associations calling for increased and more productive inter-stakeholder dialogue, and the new strategies of the major global players implanted in Canada. Also featured are the movers and shakers among Canada's broad spectrum of local companies; from generics manufacturers to biotechs and service providers, whose work is helping the nation regain its place at the top table of global healthcare and life sciences.

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Ginette Petitpas Taylor , Minister of Health

, Minister of Health Pamela C. Fralick , Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC)

, Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) Brian Hilberdink , Novo Nordisk

, Novo Nordisk Andrew Casey , BIOTECanada

, BIOTECanada Stephane Lassignardie, AbbVie

Jim Keon , Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA)

, Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) Jeremy B. Desai , Apotex

Quotes

"Canadian collaboration between industry and academia is generating new breakthrough ideas, therapies and technologies that are bringing new solutions to the market and benefiting Canadians and people all over the world" -Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health

"We have seen new investments in early stage R&D and science, but innovation is more than just funding early or even applied research. It is walking the talk and adopting innovations when they are developed" - Peter Brenders, Sanofi Genzyme

"Over the past 17 years, the industry has moved from a 'one-size-fits-all' philosophy of drug treatment to a much more personalized approach" - Ronnie Miller, Roche



