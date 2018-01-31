

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Futures Index is pointing to a higher opening for Wall Street, reversing from Tuesday's lower close. FOMC meeting might be the major focus on the day, though no rate hike is expected.



The investors are analyzing President Trump's first State of the Union address, that underlined big tax cuts, booming economy and hard-line views on immigration.



Asian shares closed mixed on Wednesday, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 6. 30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 91.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 20.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed in the red on Tuesday. The Dow plunged 362.59 points or 1.4 percent to 26,076.89, the Nasdaq slid 64.02 points or 0.9 percent to 7,402.48 and the S&P 500 slumped 31.10 points or 1.1 percent to 2,822.43.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week the Composite Index was up 4.5 percent and Purchase Index was up 6.0 percent.



The ADP national employment report for January will be published at 8.15 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 195,000, down from 250,000 in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Employment Cost Index for the fourth quarter is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, a slight decline from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.



Three year, 10-year Treasury Note auctions and 30-year Bond auctions will be held at 8.30 am ET.



Treasury Refunding announcement for the next two quarters will be held at 8.30 am ET.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued it 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories recorded a deficit of 1.1 million barrels. Gasoline inventories were up 3.1 million barrels.



The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Manager's Index for January will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 64.0, down from 67.6 in December.



National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 0.5 percent, up from 0.2 percent in November.



FOMC Meeting announcement is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus for Federal Funds Rate is for 1.375 percent, while the previous rate range was 1.25 to 1.50 percent.



In the corporate segment, Ericsson (ERIC) Wednesday reported a sharply wider net loss in its fourth quarter with write down charges and lower sales. For the fourth quarter, Ericsson's net loss attributable to stockholders of the parent company was 18.85 billion Swedish kronor, compared to a loss of 1.60 billion kronor in the prior year. Loss per share was 5.68 kronor, compared to a loss of 0.48 krona last year.



Further, the company maintained its dividend. The company has further said it has concluded the review of strategic opportunities for its Media business - Media Solutions and Red Bee Media.



Anthem, Inc. reported fourth quarter earnings of $338.8 million, or $1.29 per share, down from $473.2 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.5 percent to $22.68 billion, up from $21.71 billion a year ago.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 7.18 points or 0.21 percent to 3,480.83. The official PMI slipped to 51.3 from December's 51.6.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index progressed 279.98 points or 0.19 percent to 32,887.27.



Japanese shares fell for the sixth straight session. The Nikkei average fell 193.68 points or 0.83 percent to 23,098.29, while the broader Topix index closed 1.15 percent lower at 1,836.71.



Australian shares reversed early declines to close higher, led by realty stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.90 points or 0.25 percent to 6,037.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.18 percent higher at 6,146.50.



European shares are trading broadly on a positive trend. CAC 40 of France is climbing 12.59 points or 0.23 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 25.83 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 1.41 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is loosing 7.20 points or 0.08 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently up 0.18 percent.



