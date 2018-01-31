Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Growing Scope of Mobile BI, Movement of Big Data to Cloud & Increasing Number of M&A

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global business intelligence market in the healthcare sector to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Business intelligence (BI) involves technologies used by companies for conducting data analysis of business information. BI software helps BI by providing old, current, and predictive views of all business operations.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing adoption of data analytics. Healthcare sectors are using data analytics to maximize their efficiency, increase revenue, and save costs. Data analytics help eliminate the major work involved in understanding patient requirements and in the health data tracking process. Thus, it helps organizations to analyze data patterns to serve patients well and provide them with personalized healthcare.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing scope of mobile BI. Smart devices such as smartphones and tablets are increasingly adopted by consumers. In addition, organizations are providing work-from-home options to enhance employee mobility. This has resulted in an increase in the number of employees working from remote locations.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Presence of open-source BI vendors. The market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of BI tools and applications. Vendors like Pentaho, BIRT, SpagoBI, KNIME, and JasperReport are providing BI solutions for free. A combination of multiple products from various open-source vendors can provide almost all the functionalities provided by on-premises or on-demand BI software.
Key vendors
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
- Segmentation by deployment type
- Comparison by deployment type
- On-premises- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cloud-based- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing scope of mobile BI
- Movement of big data to cloud
- Increasing number of M&A
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
PART 16: APPENDIX
