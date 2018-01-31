Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Growing Scope of Mobile BI, Movement of Big Data to Cloud & Increasing Number of M&A

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business intelligence market in the healthcare sector to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Business Intelligence Market in the Healthcare Sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Business intelligence (BI) involves technologies used by companies for conducting data analysis of business information. BI software helps BI by providing old, current, and predictive views of all business operations.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing adoption of data analytics. Healthcare sectors are using data analytics to maximize their efficiency, increase revenue, and save costs. Data analytics help eliminate the major work involved in understanding patient requirements and in the health data tracking process. Thus, it helps organizations to analyze data patterns to serve patients well and provide them with personalized healthcare.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing scope of mobile BI. Smart devices such as smartphones and tablets are increasingly adopted by consumers. In addition, organizations are providing work-from-home options to enhance employee mobility. This has resulted in an increase in the number of employees working from remote locations.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Presence of open-source BI vendors. The market has many open-source vendors that provide a range of BI tools and applications. Vendors like Pentaho, BIRT, SpagoBI, KNIME, and JasperReport are providing BI solutions for free. A combination of multiple products from various open-source vendors can provide almost all the functionalities provided by on-premises or on-demand BI software.

Key vendors

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Segmentation by deployment type

Comparison by deployment type

On-premises- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cloud-based- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by deployment type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing scope of mobile BI

Movement of big data to cloud

Increasing number of M&A

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hw69x2/global_business?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716