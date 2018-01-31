Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the use of big data analytics in the supply chain and logistics function. Almost every industry is looking for ways to integrate big data and advanced analytics into their business processes to help streamline operations. The supply chain and logistics industry are no exception to this trend.

A large amount of data is collected by a company's supply chain, which can be used to produce meaningful insights and give strategic direction to the company. Big data can suggestively improve productivity and competence in supply chains and provide businesses with an edge over their competitors.

According to the big data experts at Quantzig, "A majority of C-level executives are already looking for ways to incorporate big data analytics into their supply chain systems."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are some of the benefits of using big data in the supply chain and logistics function.

Big data usage in the supply chain and logistics function

Supply chain traceability: One of the most critical success factors for a company is their capacity to identify where the products are in the supply chain.

Big data can help the logistics industry players to enhance travel routes due to the advent of IoT and sensors technology.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

