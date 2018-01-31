

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it raised its 2018 earnings outlook to reflect the estimated impact of recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation. But it maintained its annual revenue outlook.



For 2018, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $4.39 - $4.49, compared to the prior outlook of $4.24 to $4.34 per share. It raised its annual non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.81 - $4.91 from the previous outlook of $4.60 - $4.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.68 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company still anticipates 2018 revenue between $23.0 billion and $23.5 billion. Revenue growth is expected to be driven by new products including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant and Lartruvo. Wall Street expects revenues of $23.2 billion for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX