

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $119.7 million, or $1.33 per share. This was up from $89.0 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.74 billion. This was up from $1.55 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $119.7 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.3% -Revenue (Q4): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 to $5.95



