Long-term infrastructure asset investor 3i Infrastructure updated the market on its performance for the period from 1 October to 31 December on Wednesday - a period in which two divestments were announced, generating estimated gross proceeds of £1.12bn. The FTSE 250 company sold its stake in Elenia for estimated gross proceeds of £725m, with the sale of its stake in Anglian Water Group bringing in estimated gross proceeds of £395m. Three investments were announced during the period - £187m ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...