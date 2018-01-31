AIM-listed health and community care property partner Ashley House said on Wednesday that it swung to an interim loss as revenue declined. In the six months to the end of October 2017, the group made a statutory loss before tax of £1.9m versus a profit of £800,000 the year before, and an adjusted loss before tax of £1.8m compared to a profit of £200,000. This came as revenue dropped to £7m from £10.7m. Still, Ashley House said its joint venture with Morgan Sindall Investments and the ...

