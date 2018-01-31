Almost traces of an Ethereum individual coin offering that promised to revolutionise the fruit and vegetable industry disappeared from the internet overnight, including a chunk investors' cash. Prodeum, allegedly based out of Vilnius, Lithuania, had looked to raise cash by offering a seat on the digital currency bandwagon via its proposals to change standards in the fresh produce market. But overnight, the supposed company's page has been removed from Token Desk, a website that promotes ICOs, ...

