Eurozone inflation data was mixed on Wednesday morning, with the headline consumer prices falling less than expected but the core number strengthening in line with forecasts. Janaury's euro area consumer price index grew 1.3% on the same month last year, data from the Eurostat statistical body showed, down from 1.4% a month before but stronger than the 1.2% average estimate from economists. Core CPI, which excludes more volatile prices such as fuel and food, rose 1.0% year-on-year, improving as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...