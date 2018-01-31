

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $95.5 million, or $1.55 per share. This was up from $95.1 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $573.3 million. This was up from $559.6 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $95.5 Mln. vs. $95.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $573.3 Mln vs. $559.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40



