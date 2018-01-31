=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month January 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377073885 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2269263303. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 31.01.2018. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 January 2018 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,073,885 as a result of the issue of shares as part of directors remuneration. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,269,263,303 Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 31, 2018 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)