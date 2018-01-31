RedPeg Marketing Appoints Former Global Chief Strategy Officer for Havas Sports & Entertainment, Fredda Hurwitz, as CMO

Seasoned Industry Veteran To Further Position Agency for International Expansion

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --RedPeg Marketing, a nationally recognized brand experience agency whose clients include Accenture, GEICO, Square Enix, TD Bank, Francis Ford Coppola Winery and more, today announced the appointment of Fredda Hurwitz, as the company's new CMO.

Prior to joining RedPeg, Hurwitz served as Global Chief Strategy Officer for Havas Sports & Entertainment (London), where during her eight years with the group, she focused on driving the strategic growth of their offices around the world and evolving the brand into a true global player. She was instrumental in driving international business, as well as developing and delivering innovative brand strategies for a host of world-renowned companies including Barclays, The Coca-Cola Company, the NBA and YAHOO! to name a few.

Leveraging her over 20 years of industry experience, Hurwitz will focus on growing and diversifying RedPeg's current footprint, opening up new client opportunities outside of their heritage US-based clients, and expanding the company's current service offering to create even more connected brand experiences.

"I first met Fredda during our time working together at Havas. She always brought an incredibly strategic approach and an unparalleled passion to her work. She is a one-in-a-million hire," said John Piester, President, RedPeg Marketing. "Her background and expertise make her uniquely qualified to help us both expand globally and elevate our thought leadership as we work to refine our perspective in the space we carved out over the past 23 years. Adding Fredda onto the executive team will also provide an invaluable mentor and growth opportunity for the women in our company."

"After months of working with the executive team in the capacity of consultant from my base in London, I soon realized that this independent brand experience agency had that beautiful but rare balance of producing great work, rooted in a phenomenal people culture," said Fredda Hurwitz, CMO, RedPeg Marketing. "I believe that my global brand and agency experience is extremely complementary to the RedPeg team and that the notion of 'small but perfectly formed' is a wonderful springboard from which to go further, think bigger, create better and imagine more, thanks to our nimble approach when partnering with brands. I'm thrilled to join the team as CMO and look forward to discovering all that D.C. has to offer."

A regular conference speaker, awards juror, and contributor, Hurwitz is a Founding Member of the London-based Women in Sports & Entertainment group, and served as President of the Branded Content & Entertainment Jury for the 2017 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for Amaechi Performance Systems and is a Board Director for the European Sponsorship Association.

This is the first of a series of exciting updates planned for RedPeg in the coming months, including the reveal of a company rebranding as well as the acquisition of an industry-leading client in the gaming space.

About RedPeg Marketing: RedPeg Marketing is focused on creating brand experiences that inspire extraordinary memories. RedPeg's campaigns bring brand ideas to life, emphasizing the power of measurable and result-oriented interactivity and human connection across every touchpoint. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in Los Angeles, CA, the agency activates at over 1,500 events each year for clients like GEICO, Enterprise, TD Bank, Jagermeister, Loot Crate and Francis Ford Coppola Winery.