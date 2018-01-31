

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $299.1 million, or $0.73 per share. This was higher than $240.1 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.00 billion. This was up from $0.86 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $299.1 Mln. vs. $240.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.3%



