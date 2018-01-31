

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $179 million, or $1.05 per share. This was up from $161 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $635 million. This was up from $599 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $179 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $635 Mln vs. $599 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



