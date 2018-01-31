

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $81.5 million, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $75.8 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $588.6 million. This was down from $600.9 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $81.5 Mln. vs. $75.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.59 vs. $1.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.0% -Revenue (Q4): $588.6 Mln vs. $600.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 - $0.82 Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX