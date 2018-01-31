

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc.(ENR) said that it raised its 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance, as a result of strong first quarter results and the impact of the new U.S. tax legislation.



The company increased full year Adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.30 to $3.40 from the prior estimation of $3.00 to $3.10 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.14 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net Sales on a reported basis are expected to be up low single digits. Organic net sales are expected to be up low single digits, including lapping the impact of hurricane activity of approximately $26 million and lapping distribution gains in fiscal 2017. Favorable movements in foreign currency are expected to benefit net sales by 1.0% to 1.5% based on current rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX