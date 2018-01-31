

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $440.4 million, or $0.99 per share. This was higher than $390.3 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $3.24 billion. This was up from $2.99 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $440.4 Mln. vs. $390.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $3.24 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



