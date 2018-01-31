

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP (ADP) announced the company now expects full year 2018 earnings per share to be up 8% to 9%, compared to prior forecast of down 1% to up 1% and adjusted earnings per share growth to be 12% to 13% compared to prior forecast of 5% to 7% growth. The company said its adjusted earnings per share forecast reflects the ongoing estimated benefits from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and ADP now forecasts an adjusted effective tax rate for fiscal 2018 of 26.9% compared to the prior forecast of 31.7%.



ADP now anticipates fiscal 2018 revenue growth of 7% to 8% compared to the prior forecast of 6% to 8%. The revenue forecast continues to include approximately one percentage point of growth from acquisitions and the impact from foreign currency. The revenue forecast continues to assume growth in worldwide new business bookings of 5% to 7% compared to the $1.65 billion sold in fiscal 2017.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.99. Revenues grew 8% to $3.2 billion, 7% organic.



