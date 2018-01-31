

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $571.12 million, or $1.84 per share. This was higher than $394.43 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.43 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $571.12 Mln. vs. $394.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



