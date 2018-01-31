Global Blister Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022: Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.51%

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Blister Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blister packaging machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Blister Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Blister packaging machinery is a type of packaging machinery used for the sealing of a product in a cavity with paper or thermoformed backing. Blister packaging machines are used for the packaging of solid, semi-solid, powder, and granular products.

One trend in the market is use of robotic blister packaging machinery. Fully automated blister packaging machinery provides flexibility to end-users with respect to high accuracy and precision, consistency, and volume. Robotic blister packaging machinery is equipped with advanced monitoring and control capabilities for maintaining the efficiency of packaging lines and reducing the energy consumption.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in cost through automated machines. Blister packaging through automated blister packaging machinery cuts down the time and labor costs by more than 50% due to the high precision and increased efficiency of the machines. Blister packaging of pharmaceutical drugs using manual processes proves expensive than automated blister packaging solutions. On an average, around 1.5 minutes is taken for manually filling and labeling of a unit dose blister card that has an average of 35 doses.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Blister packaging makes use of various types of plastic raw materials such as PET, PVC, HDPE, PP and LDPE material. These raw materials are made of polymer resins that are highly dependent on the demand and supply of crude oil in the market. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices prove challenging for vendors operating in the market, as the fluctuations in the crude oil prices drive packaging vendors to shift toward other forms of packaging solutions such as paper and bioplastics.

Key vendors

ACG Worldwide

Barry Wehmiller

Bosch Group

Fabrima

Marchesini Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Use of robotic blister packaging machinery

Growing demand for multi-functional blister packaging machinery

Development of hygienic blister packaging machinery

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4st6m/global_blister?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

