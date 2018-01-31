Global Blister Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022: Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.51%

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global blister packaging machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 9.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Blister Packaging Machinery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Blister packaging machinery is a type of packaging machinery used for the sealing of a product in a cavity with paper or thermoformed backing. Blister packaging machines are used for the packaging of solid, semi-solid, powder, and granular products.
One trend in the market is use of robotic blister packaging machinery. Fully automated blister packaging machinery provides flexibility to end-users with respect to high accuracy and precision, consistency, and volume. Robotic blister packaging machinery is equipped with advanced monitoring and control capabilities for maintaining the efficiency of packaging lines and reducing the energy consumption.
According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in cost through automated machines. Blister packaging through automated blister packaging machinery cuts down the time and labor costs by more than 50% due to the high precision and increased efficiency of the machines. Blister packaging of pharmaceutical drugs using manual processes proves expensive than automated blister packaging solutions. On an average, around 1.5 minutes is taken for manually filling and labeling of a unit dose blister card that has an average of 35 doses.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Blister packaging makes use of various types of plastic raw materials such as PET, PVC, HDPE, PP and LDPE material. These raw materials are made of polymer resins that are highly dependent on the demand and supply of crude oil in the market. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices prove challenging for vendors operating in the market, as the fluctuations in the crude oil prices drive packaging vendors to shift toward other forms of packaging solutions such as paper and bioplastics.
Key vendors
- ACG Worldwide
- Barry Wehmiller
- Bosch Group
- Fabrima
- Marchesini Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Food - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Other applications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of robotic blister packaging machinery
- Growing demand for multi-functional blister packaging machinery
- Development of hygienic blister packaging machinery
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 16: APPENDIX
