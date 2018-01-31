MobiLock Pro Launches Remote Control Feature for Android Mobile Devices

PUNE, India, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ProMobi Technologies today announced that its Android Device Management Solution, MobiLock Pro, now supports Remote Control feature for Samsung, Sony, LG and Lenovo mobile devices. MobiLock Remote Control will enable IT administrators to access and control any supported device managed by MobiLock, located anywhere in the world. Working immensely in favor of IT admins, it will aid them in providing real-time support to their corporate-owned devices or administer unattended devices (Android Kiosks, Mounted Devices, Android mPOS, et al.). It will enable companies in eliminating the need for a physical/email/phone check of all devices for its issues.

"MobiLock Pro's mission has always been to help the organizations succeed in their journey towards complete Enterprise Mobility. With the launch of Remote Control, we believe our customers will not only be able to remotely manage/monitor/control their devices, but also troubleshoot the issues with the devices in real-time. This feature enhances the user support experience and is very simple and easy to use. And additionally it reduces a lot of logistical costs and saves precious time," said Abhishek Samantaray, VP-Products of ProMobi Technologies.

MobiLock Remote Control currently works on Samsung KNOX supported, Sony, LG and Lenovo devices that run on Android version 5.0 and onwards; work is being put in to extend its compatibility to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

