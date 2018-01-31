VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/18 -- Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with BTL Group Ltd (TSX VENTURE: BTL) ("BTL") that will bring together the Company's data transformation solution, Mesh, with BTL's blockchain development platform, Interbit™.

Using artificial intelligence, Mesh is able to import, merge and transform data from existing systems before writing to blockchain networks, greatly simplifying the process of integrating blockchain networks with conventional databases.

Kate Hiscox, President of Venzee Technologies Inc., commented, "Since announcing Mesh, we have had interest from enterprise customers, including major retail and globally recognized banks who are looking to deploy blockchain as part of their data strategy. BTL offers a world-class permissioned blockchain solution that, combined with Mesh, means we can provide an end-to-end solution that helps companies achieve their blockchain goals more efficiently."

Interbit™ is a blockchain development platform. Designed to be developer friendly using today's most popular and proven tools and languages, developers are empowered to build enterprise-grade blockchain-based applications without having to learn new tools or languages.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Venzee, especially as we believe it will result in a number of client projects originating from Mesh and BTL. The projects we see often include multiple data sources from the same or different companies. This is where Mesh helps connect the dots by merging and transforming data before it's written directly to Interbit or any applications on the platform," stated Dominic McCann, CEO of BTL.

Increasing adoption of Blockchain-as-a-service, rising cryptocurrency market caps and ICO's are simplifying business processes. This immutability and newly created transparency is expected to propel the growth of the blockchain market to US$7,683 million by 2022 (source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-blockchain-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-to-usd-76837-million-by-2022-300575324.html).

Venzee and BTL have entered into a letter of intent in respect of their partnership, the terms of which will be set out in a definitive agreement.

About BTL

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating from both Canada and the United Kingdom, BTL is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary next-generation blockchain platform. Via Interbit, BTL can help companies greatly reduce risks and costs by securely streamlining existing IT infrastructures. BTL has successfully demonstrated how Interbit can innovate and transform existing business processes, for leading companies in the finance, energy, and gaming sectors. Interbit is a fast, private and scalable inter-connected blockchain platform.

About Venzee

Venzee is a SaaS company that launched in 2014 to help ecommerce vendors and retailers easily share product information in a US$23 trillion retail industry (source: Statista). Traditionally, this was done using spreadsheets which created a labor-intensive process that delayed products from reaching the marketplace. Venzee's technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline product information exchange, allows thousands of vendors and retailers to seamlessly share information, avoiding delays and getting products to market faster than ever. The Company graduated from notable startup accelerator program 500 Startups and recently announced support for blockchain networks via its product Mesh.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://meshblockchain.com.

