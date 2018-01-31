Boeing Company - Final Results

Boeing Reports Record 2017 Results and Provides 2018 Guidance

Fourth-Quarter 2017

Record operating earnings of $3.0 billion with operating cash flow of $2.9 billion on strong performance

GAAP EPS of $5.18 and core EPS (non-GAAP)* of $4.80 on strong deliveries, performance and tax reform

Full-Year 2017

Record operating cash flow of $13.3 billion ; repurchased 46.1 million shares for $9.2 billion

Revenue of $93.4 billion reflecting a record 763 commercial deliveries

Backlog remains robust at $488 billion , including a record 5,864 commercial aircraft

Cash and marketable securities of $10.0 billion provide strong liquidity

Outlook for 2018

Operating cash flow expected to increase to approximately $15.0 billion

Revenue guidance of between $96.0 and $98.0 billion reflects commercial deliveries of between 810 and 815

2018 GAAP EPS of between $15.90 and $16.10 ; core EPS (non-GAAP)* of between $13.80 and $14.00

Table 1. Summary Financial Results Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions, except per share data) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Revenues $25,368 $23,286 9% $93,392 $94,571 (1)% GAAP Earnings From Operations $3,030 $2,183 39% $10,278 $5,834 76% Operating Margin 11.9% 9.4% 2.5 Pts 11.0% 6.2% 4.8 Pts Net Earnings $3,132 $1,631 92% $8,197 $4,895 67% Earnings Per Share $5.18 $2.59 100% $13.43 $7.61 76% Operating Cash Flow $2,904 $2,832 3% $13,344 $10,499 27% Non-GAAP* Core Operating Earnings $2,676 $2,064 30% $8,970 $5,464 64% Core Operating Margin 10.5% 8.9% 1.6 Pts 9.6% 5.8% 3.8 Pts Core Earnings Per Share $4.80 $2.47 94% $12.04 $7.24 66% * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.4 billion withGAAP earnings per share of $5.18 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $4.80 reflecting record deliveries and strong performance, as well as favorable tax reform of $1.74 per share (Table 1).

Revenue was $93.4 billion for the full year reflecting deliveries mix with GAAP earnings per share of $13.43 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $12.04 reflecting strong execution and favorable tax reform.

"Across Boeing our teams delivered a record year of financial and operational performance as they focused on disciplined execution of production and development programs, growing services, and delivering value to customers," said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. "That performance enables increased investments in our people and our business, and greater cash return to shareholders."

"In 2017 we delivered the first 737 MAX airplanes, launched the 737 MAX 10 and completed the 787-10 first flight, all while delivering more commercial airplanes than ever before. We flew the first KC-46 Tanker to be delivered to the U.S. Air Force, were awarded an initial contract for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, and a contract to provide 36 F-15 fighters to Qatar. We launched Boeing Global Services during the year, to deliver greater lifecycle value, and achieved growth that outpaced the market."

"We actively positioned for future markets and growth by developing new products and services, investing to build vertical capabilities, launching the HorizonX innovation organization and bringing in new capabilities, including the acquisition of Aurora Flight Sciences. Looking forward, our team remains focused on winning through innovation, driving growth and productivity and extending our position as the world's leading aerospace company - delivering the best value to our customers, our employees and our shareholders."

Table 2. Cash Flow Fourth Quarter Full Year (Millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating Cash Flow $2,904 $2,832 $13,344 $10,499 Less Additions to Property, Plant & Equipment ($435) ($599) ($1,739) ($2,613) Free Cash Flow* $2,469 $2,233 $11,605 $7,886 * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow in the quarter of $2.9 billion was driven by strong operating performance (Table 2). During the quarter, the company repurchased 6.7 million shares for $1.7 billion and paid $0.8 billion in dividends. For the full year, the company repurchased 46.1 million shares for $9.2 billion and paid $3.4 billion in dividends. Based on strong cash generation and confidence in the company's outlook, the board of directors in December increased the quarterly dividend per share by 20 percent and replaced the existing share repurchase program with a new $18 billion authorization. Share repurchases under the new authorization are expected to be made over the next 24 to 30 months.

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances Quarter-End (Billions) Q4 17 Q3 17 Cash $8.8 $8.6 Marketable Securities1 $1.2 $1.4 Total $10.0 $10.0 Debt Balances: The Boeing Company, net of intercompany loans to BCC $8.6 $7.8 Boeing Capital, including intercompany loans $2.5 $3.0 Total Consolidated Debt $11.1 $10.8 1 Marketable securities consists primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $10.0 billion, unchanged from the beginning of the quarter (Table 3). Debt was $11.1 billion compared to $10.8 billion at the beginning of the quarter.

Total company backlog at quarter-end was $488 billion, up from $474 billion at the beginning of the quarter, and included net orders for the quarter of $40 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 209 185 13% 763 748 2% Revenues1 $15,466 $14,382 8% $56,729 $58,012 (2)% Earnings from Operations1 $1,784 $1,191 50% $5,432 $1,995 172% Operating Margin1 11.5% 8.3% 3.2Pts 9.6% 3.4% 6.2 Pts 1 Prior year results have been adjusted to reflect the realignment of the services business.

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue increased to $15.5 billion on higher planned delivery volume and mix (Table 4). Fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 11.5 percent, reflecting strong execution.

During the quarter, Commercial Airplanes delivered a record 209 airplanes and the 787 program rolled out the first 787-10 airplane expected to deliver to launch customer Singapore Airlines. The 737 program delivered 44 MAX airplanes during the quarter and has captured over 4,300 orders since launch for the 737 MAX, including a recent order from flydubai for 175 airplanes. Development on the 777X is on track as production began on the first 777X flight test airplane this quarter.

Commercial Airplanes booked 414 net orders during the quarter. Backlog remains robust with over 5,800 airplanes valued at $421 billion.

Defense, Space& Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Revenues1 $5,537 $5,282 5% $21,057 $22,563 (7)% Earnings from Operations1 $553 $523 6% $2,223 $1,966 13% Operating Margin1 10.0% 9.9% 0.1Pts 10.6% 8.7% 1.9 Pts 1 Prior year results have been adjusted to reflect the realignment of the services business.

Defense, Space & Security fourth-quarter revenue increased to $5.5 billion primarily on higher weapons deliveries, and fourth-quarter operating margin was 10.0 percent (Table 5).

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Securitysigned a contract with the U.S. Air Force to provide 36 advanced F-15 fighter aircraft to Qatar. The KC-46 Tanker program received a contract to provide the first international KC-46 Tanker to Japan and received FAA certification for the 767-2C aircraft, verifying that the fundamental design of the KC-46 Tanker is safe and reliable. Additionally, we continued to make progress on the Commercial Crew program as we successfully completed Design Certification Review, which is a requirement prior to docking with the International Space Station.

Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $50 billion, of which 40 percent represents orders from international customers.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Revenues $4,001 $3,417 17% $14,639 $13,925 5% Earnings from Operations $617 $568 9% $2,256 $2,177 4% Operating Margin 15.4% 16.6% (1.2) Pts 15.4% 15.6% (0.2) Pts

Global Services fourth-quarter revenue increased to $4.0 billion, reflecting growth across our portfolio (Table 6). Fourth-quarter operating margin was 15.4 percent reflecting commercial parts mix.

During the quarter, Global Services was awarded a contract for F-15 Qatar Sustainment, signed an agreement with All Nippon for the 787 landing gear exchange program, and India selected BGS for P-8I Poseidon training. Global Services began flight testing on the first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter and received an order from GECAS for seven conversions. We continued to expand our digital solutions as a key enabler for growth, with our portfolio reaching around $1 billion of annual revenue in the quarter.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information Fourth Quarter Full Year (Dollars in Millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues Boeing Capital $73 $87 $307 $298 Unallocated items, eliminations and other $291 $118 $660 ($227) Earnings from Operations Boeing Capital $27 $23 $114 $59 Unallocated pension/postretirement $354 $119 $1,308 $370 Other unallocated items and eliminations ($305) ($241) ($1,055) ($733) Other income/(loss), net $35 ($1) $129 $40 Interest and debt expense ($93) ($79) ($360) ($306) Effective tax rate (5.4)% 22.4% 18.4% 12.1%

At quarter-end, Boeing Capital's net portfolio balance was $3.0 billion. Total pension expense for the fourth quarter was $105 million, down from $434 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in other unallocated items and eliminations increased primarily due to timing of eliminations of intercompany aircraft deliveries, including those accounted for under operating lease. Earnings attributed to other unallocated items and eliminations decreased primarily due to higher deferred compensation. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter reflects the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted into law in December 2017, which reduced income tax expense by $1,051 million and increased fourth-quarter earnings per share by $1.74, primarily due to the remeasurement of our net U.S. deferred tax liabilities to reflect the reduction in the federal tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Outlook

The Company is adopting two new accounting standards, as previously planned, in the first quarter of 2018, the revenue recognition standard (ASC 606)and the pension and postretirement accounting changes (ASC 715). Additional exhibits are included on pages 15-18 with restated 2017 and 2016 results adjusted for the adoption of ASC 606 and ASC 715. The Company has provided this comparable information in the exhibits and below to help investors understand the 2018 financial outlook(Table 8).

Table 8. 2018 Financial Outlook Restated (Dollars in Billions, except per share data) 2018 2017 Results The Boeing Company Revenue $96.0 - 98.0 $94.0 GAAP Earnings Per Share $15.90 - 16.10 $13.85 Core Earnings Per Share* $13.80 - 14.00 $12.33 Operating Cash Flow ~$15.0 $13.3 Commercial Airplanes Deliveries 810 - 815 763 Revenue $59.5 - 60.5 $58.0 Operating Margin >11.0% 9.4% Defense, Space & Security Revenue $21.5 - 22.5 $20.6 Operating Margin ~11.0% 10.7% Global Services Revenue $15.0 - 15.5 $14.6 Operating Margin ~15.5% 15.4% Boeing Capital Portfolio Size Stable $3.0 Revenue ~$0.2 $0.3 Pre-Tax Earnings ~$0.05 $0.1 Research& Development ~$3.7 $3.2 Capital Expenditures ~$2.2 $1.7 Pension Expense 1 ~$0.1 $0.4 Effective Tax Rate ~16.0% 16.3% 1 Approximately $1.4 billion of pension expense is expected to be allocated to the business segments * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings, Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings Per Share

Core operating earnings is defined as GAAP earnings from operations excluding unallocated pension and other postretirement benefit expense. Core operating margin is defined as core operating earnings expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings per share is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding the net earnings per share impact of unallocated pension and other postretirement benefit expense. Unallocated pension and other postretirement benefit expense represents the portion of pension and other post-retirement costs that are not recognized by business segments for segment reporting purposes. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to Commercial Airplanes and BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings/per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core earnings measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude unallocated pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided on page 14.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as GAAP operating cash flow without capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment additions. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. Table 2 provides a reconciliation between GAAP operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Adoption of ASC 606 and ASC 715

We are adopting Accounting Standards Update Nos. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606) and ASU 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost (ASC 715) in the first quarter of 2018. The following definition reflects the changes to Non-GAAP measures as a result of the adoption of those standards.

Core Operating Earnings, Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings Per Share

Core operating earnings is defined as GAAP earnings from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the FAS pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as core operating earnings expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings per share is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding the net earnings per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs, comprising service and prior service costs computed in accordance with GAAP are allocated to Commercial Airplanes and BGS businesses supporting commercial customers. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings, core operating margin and core earnings/per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core earnings measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided on pages 17-18.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, planned commercial aircraft production rate changes, our commercial development and derivative aircraft programs, and our aircraft being subject to stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government; (5) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (6) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (7) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (8) uncertainties concerning contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (9) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of raw materials; (10) changes in accounting estimates; (11) changes in the competitive landscape in our markets; (12) our non-U.S. operations, including sales to non-U.S. customers; (13) threats to the security of our or our customers' information; (14) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government investigations; (15) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio; (16) changes in our ability to obtain debt on commercially reasonable terms and at competitive rates; (17) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures; (18) the adequacy of our insurance coverage to cover significant risk exposures; (19) potential business disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, sanctions or natural disasters; (20) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (21) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (22) potential environmental liabilities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales of products $83,204 $84,399 $22,720 $20,836 Sales of services 10,188 10,172 2,648 2,450 Total revenues 93,392 94,571 25,368 23,286 Cost of products (68,365) (72,713) (18,509) (17,596) Cost of services (7,631) (8,018) (1,901) (1,855) Boeing Capital interest expense (70) (59) (17) (13) Total costs and expenses (76,066) (80,790) (20,427) (19,464) 17,326 13,781 4,941 3,822 Income from operating investments, net 204 303 35 83 General and administrative expense (4,094) (3,616) (1,206) (999) Research and development expense, net (3,179) (4,627) (761) (726) Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net 21 (7) 21 3 Earnings from operations 10,278 5,834 3,030 2,183 Other income/(loss), net 129 40 35 (1) Interest and debt expense (360) (306) (93) (79) Earnings before income taxes 10,047 5,568 2,972 2,103 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,850) (673) 160 (472) Net earnings $8,197 $4,895 $3,132 $1,631 Basic earnings per share $13.60 $7.70 $5.25 $2.63 Diluted earnings per share $13.43 $7.61 $5.18 $2.59 Cash dividends paid per share $5.68 $4.36 $1.42 $1.09 Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 610.7 643.8 605.1 630.3

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) December31

2017 December31

2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $8,813 $8,801 Short-term and other investments 1,179 1,228 Accounts receivable, net 10,516 8,832 Current portion of customer financing, net 309 428 Inventories, net of advances and progress billings 44,344 43,199 Total current assets 65,161 62,488 Customer financing, net 2,740 3,773 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,672 12,807 Goodwill 5,559 5,324 Acquired intangible assets, net 2,573 2,540 Deferred income taxes 341 332 Investments 1,260 1,317 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $482 and $497 2,027 1,416 Total assets $92,333 $89,997 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $12,202 $11,190 Accrued liabilities 15,292 14,691 Advances and billings in excess of related costs 27,440 23,869 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 1,335 384 Total current liabilities 56,269 50,134 Deferred income taxes 1,839 1,338 Accrued retiree health care 5,545 5,916 Accrued pension plan liability, net 16,471 19,943 Other long-term liabilities 2,015 2,221 Long-term debt 9,782 9,568 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 1,012,261,159 shares issued 5,061 5,061 Additional paid-in capital 6,804 4,762 Treasury stock, at cost (43,454) (36,097) Retained earnings 45,320 40,714 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,376) (13,623) Total shareholders' equity 355 817 Noncontrolling interests 57 60 Total equity 412 877 Total liabilities and equity $92,333 $89,997

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2017 2016 Cash flows-operating activities: Net earnings $8,197 $4,895 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash items - Share-based plans expense 202 190 Depreciation and amortization 2,069 1,910 Investment/asset impairment charges, net 113 90 Customer financing valuation expense/(benefit) 2 (7) (Gain)/loss on dispositions, net (21) 7 Other charges and credits, net 287 369 Changes in assets and liabilities - Accounts receivable (1,821) 112 Inventories, net of advances and progress billings (1,085) 3,755 Accounts payable 130 622 Accrued liabilities 573 726 Advances and billings in excess of related costs 3,570 (493) Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred 857 (810) Other long-term liabilities 94 (68) Pension and other postretirement plans (582) 153 Customer financing, net 1,017 (696) Other (258) (256) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,344 10,499 Cash flows - investing activities: Property, plant and equipment additions (1,739) (2,613) Property, plant and equipment reductions 92 38 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (324) (297) Contributions to investments (3,601) (1,719) Proceeds from investments 3,639 1,209 Purchase of distribution rights (131) Other 2 2 Net cash used by investing activities (2,062) (3,380) Cash flows - financing activities: New borrowings 2,077 1,325 Debt repayments (953) (1,359) Repayments of distribution rights and other asset financing (24) Stock options exercised 311 321 Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (132) (93) Common shares repurchased (9,236) (7,001) Dividends paid (3,417) (2,756) Net cash used by financing activities (11,350) (9,587) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 80 (33) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 12 (2,501) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 8,801 11,302 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $8,813 $8,801

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Summary of Business Segment Data (Unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 (Dollars in millions) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues: Commercial Airplanes $56,729 $58,012 $15,466 $14,382 Defense, Space & Security 21,057 22,563 5,537 5,282 Global Services 14,639 13,925 4,001 3,417 Boeing Capital 307 298 73 87 Unallocated items, eliminations and other 660 (227) 291 118 Total revenues $93,392 $94,571 $25,368 $23,286 Earnings from operations: Commercial Airplanes $5,432 $1,995 $1,784 $1,191 Defense, Space & Security 2,223 1,966 553 523 Global Services 2,256 2,177 617 568 Boeing Capital 114 59 27 23 Segment operating profit 10,025 6,197 2,981 2,305 Unallocated items, eliminations and other 253 (363) 49 (122) Earnings from operations 10,278 5,834 3,030 2,183 Other income/(loss), net 129 40 35 (1) Interest and debt expense (360) (306) (93) (79) Earnings before income taxes 10,047 5,568 2,972 2,103 Income tax expense (1,850) (673) 160 (472) Net earnings $8,197 $4,895 $3,132 $1,631 Research and development expense, net: Commercial Airplanes $2,247 $3,706 $492 $554 Defense, Space & Security 834 815 235 149 Global Services 140 153 39 27 Other (42) (47) (5) (4) Total research and development expense, net $3,179 $4,627 $761 $726 Unallocated items, eliminations and other Share-based plans ($77) ($66) ($10) ($16) Deferred compensation (240) (46) (66) (8) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (98) (94) (26) (23) Eliminations and other unallocated items (640) (527) (203) (194) Sub-total (included in core operating earnings) (1,055) (733) (305) (241) Pension 1,120 217 312 88 Postretirement 188 153 42 31 Total unallocated items, eliminations and other $253 ($363) $49 ($122)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries Operating and Financial Data (Unaudited) Deliveries Twelve months ended

December 31 Three months ended

December 31 Commercial Airplanes 2017 2016 2017 2016 737 529 490 148 122 747 14 (1) 9 (3) 6 1 767 10 13 3 3 777 74 99 16 26 787 136 137 36 33 Total 763 748 209 185 Note: Deliveries under operating lease are identified by parentheses. Defense, Space & Security AH-64 Apache (New) 11 31 3 6 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 57 34 14 7 C-17 Globemaster III 4 CH-47 Chinook (New) 9 25 3 8 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 35 25 7 2 F-15 Models 16 15 5 4 F/A-18 Models 23 25 5 5 P-8 Models 19 18 5 5 C-40A 1 1 Commercial and Civil Satellites 3 5 2 Military Satellites 1 2 1 Total backlog (Dollars in millions) December31

2017 December31

2016 Commercial Airplanes $421,345 $413,036 Defense, Space & Security 49,577 44,825 Global Services 17,223 15,631 Total backlog $488,145 $473,492 Contractual backlog $470,241 $458,277 Unobligated backlog 17,904 15,215 Total backlog $488,145 $473,492 Workforce 141,300 150,500

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings, core operating margin, and core earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share. See page 7 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $25,368 $23,286 $93,392 $94,571 GAAP Earnings From Operations 3,030 2,183 10,278 5,834 Unallocated Pension Income (312) (88) (1,120) (217) Unallocated Other Postretirement Benefit Income (42) (31) (188) (153) Unallocated Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Income (354) (119) (1,308) (370) Core Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $2,676 $2,064 $8,970 $5,464 GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $5.18 $2.59 $13.43 $7.61 Unallocated Pension Income ($0.51) ($0.14) ($1.83) ($0.33) Unallocated Postretirement Benefit Income ($0.07) ($0.05) ($0.31) ($0.24) Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments (1) $0.20 $0.07 $0.75 $0.20 Core Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $4.80 $2.47 $12.04 $7.24 Weighted Average Diluted Shares (millions) 605.1 630.3 610.7 643.8 (1) The income tax impact is calculated using the tax rate in effect for the non-GAAP adjustments.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Restated

(Unaudited)

The Company is adopting two new accounting standards, as previously planned, in the first quarter of 2018, the revenue recognition standard (ASC 606)and the pension and postretirement accounting changes (ASC 715). The restated amounts below reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 and ASC 715.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2017 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 2016 Total revenues $94,005 $24,770 $24,223 $23,051 $21,961 $93,496 Total costs and expenses (76,612) (19,881) (19,956) (18,702) (18,073) (79,026) 17,393 4,889 4,267 4,349 3,888 14,470 Income from operating investments, net 204 35 49 39 81 303 General and administrative expense (4,095) (1,205) (918) (1,043) (929) (3,613) Research and development expense, net (3,179) (762) (768) (813) (836) (4,626) Gain/(loss) on dispositions, net 21 21 - (2) 2 (7) Earnings from operations 10,344 2,978 2,630 2,530 2,206 6,527 Other income/(loss), net 123 32 40 25 26 (438) Interest and debt expense (360) (93) (87) (93) (87) (306) Earnings before income taxes 10,107 2,917 2,583 2,462 2,145 5,783 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,649) 403 (773) (713) (566) (749) Net earnings $8,458 $3,320 $1,810 $1,749 $1,579 $5,034 Basic earnings per share $14.03 $5.57 $3.03 $2.91 $2.57 $7.92 Diluted earnings per share $13.85 $5.49 $2.99 $2.87 $2.54 $7.83 Cash dividends paid per share $5.68 $1.42 $1.42 $1.42 $1.42 $4.36 Weighted average diluted shares (millions) 610.7 605.1 606.3 609.6 621.2 643.8 Core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* $12.33 $5.07 $2.62 $2.49 $2.17 $6.94 * Non-GAAP measures. Complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 7, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Summary of Business Segment Data - Restated

(Unaudited)

The restated amounts below reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 and ASC 715.

(Dollars in millions) 2017 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 2016 Revenues: Commercial Airplanes $58,014 $15,388 $15,393 $14,280 $12,953 $59,378 Defense, Space & Security 20,561 5,257 5,050 5,142 5,112 20,180 Global Services 14,581 3,797 3,579 3,552 3,653 13,819 Boeing Capital 307 73 70 72 92 298 Unallocated items, eliminations and other 542 255 131 5 151 (179) Total revenues 94,005 24,770 24,223 23,051 21,961 93,496 Earnings from operations: Commercial Airplanes 5,452 1,787 1,513 1,282 870 1,981 Defense, Space& Security 2,193 544 486 614 549 1,678 Global Services 2,246 559 495 569 623 2,159 Boeing Capital 114 27 23 25 39 59 Segment operating profit 10,005 2,917 2,517 2,490 2,081 5,877 Unallocated items, eliminations and other (1,099) (328) (233) (317) (221) (707) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment 1,438 389 346 357 346 1,357 Earnings from operations 10,344 2,978 2,630 2,530 2,206 6,527 Other income/(loss), net 123 32 40 25 26 (438) Interest and debt expense (360) (93) (87) (93) (87) (306) Earnings before income taxes 10,107 2,917 2,583 2,462 2,145 5,783 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,649) 403 (773) (713) (566) (749) Net earnings $8,458 $3,320 $1,810 $1,749 $1,579 $5,034 Additional information: Unallocated items, eliminations and other: Share-based plans ($77) ($10) ($21) ($25) ($21) ($66) Deferred compensation (240) (66) (78) (46) (50) (46) Amortization of previously capitalized interest (96) (28) (22) (22) (24) (106) Eliminations and other unallocated items (686) (224) (112) (224) (126) (489) Unallocated items, eliminations and other ($1,099) ($328) ($233) ($317) ($221) ($707) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment: Pension $1,127 $316 $271 $278 $262 $1,029 Postretirement 311 73 75 79 84 328 FAS/CAS service cost adjustment $1,438 $389 $346 $357 $346 $1,357 Other income/(loss), net: Other income $129 $35 $45 $27 $22 $40 Non-operating pension expense 117 29 26 28 34 (327) Non-operating postretirement expense (123) (32) (31) (30) (30) (151) Other income/(loss), net $123 $32 $40 $25 $26 ($438)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Restated

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings, core operating margin, and core earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share as restated after the adoption of ASC 606 and ASC 715. See page 7 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Guidance Full Year Full Year (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 2016 $ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share $ millions Per Share Revenues $94,005 $93,496 Earnings from operations (GAAP) 10,344 6,527 Operating margins 11.0% 7.0% FAS/CAS service cost adjustment: Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) (1,127) (1,029) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) (311) (328) FAS/CAS service cost adjustment ~($1,395) ($1,438) ($1,357) Core operating earnings (non-GAAP) 8,906 5,170 Core operating margins (non-GAAP) 9.5% 5.5% Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $15.90 - 16.10 $13.85 $7.83 Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) ~($1,395) ($1,127) ($1.84) ($1,029) ($1.60) Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment(1) (311) ($0.51) (328) ($0.51) Non-operating pension expense(1) ~($170) (117) ($0.19) 327 $0.51 Non-operating postretirement expense(1) 123 $0.20 151 $0.23 Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments(2) 501 $0.82 308 $0.48 Subtotal of adjustments ($2.10) ($931) ($1.52) ($571) ($0.89) Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) $13.80 - 14.00 $12.33 $6.94 Weighted average diluted shares (in millions) 585 - 590 610.7 643.8 (1) Prior to the implementation of ASC 715, these categories were previously called unallocated pension and postretirement expenses. (2) The income tax impact is calculated using the tax rate in effect for non-GAAP adjustments.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Restated

(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating earnings, core operating margin, and core earnings per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, earnings from operations, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share as restated after the adoption of ASC 606 and ASC 715. See page 7 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.