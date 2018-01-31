

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) said its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 per share.



The dividend represents an 11.4 percent increase year-over-year and will be payable on February 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2018.



For fiscal 2018, the company currently estimates net income in a range of $6.90 to $7.02 per share and FFO in a range of $11.90 to $12.02 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.80 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



