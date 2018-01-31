

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) said it confirmed expectations for growth in 2018. Its board recently approved an additional $2 billion of common stock repurchases, taking total authorization to $12 billion.



For 2018, the company expects Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1 million, revenue of approximately $5.7 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.15 billion, and free cash flow of about $1.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $5.42 billion for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX