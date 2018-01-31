Global Isobutene Market 2018-2022: Increasing R&D and M&A Activities - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.30%

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global isobutene market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Isobutene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of isobutene.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for rubber from automotive industry. The production of various synthetic chemical products is done using high-purity isobutene or isobutylene. Isobutylene is significantly used in the production of synthetic rubber, butyl rubber, and isobutylene-isoprene rubber (IIR).
Copolymerization of isobutylene with small amounts of isoprene yields butyl rubber. In the automotive industry, the demand for butyl rubber in tire manufacturing is growing at a steady rate due to its excellent chemical and mechanical properties such as high vibration damping capabilities and low permeability to air and moisture.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is innovations and advances in the production of isobutene. A new bio-based, green method has been developed to produce the widely used fuel-additive and industrial chemical isobutene. The continuous demand for isobutene has led to the development of this novel production method, which involves the conversion of biomass to isobutene.
However, the conventional method of producing isobutene is by the petrochemical cracking of crude oil. The fluctuations in crude oil prices have forced the end-users to shift from the conventional method to the bio-based fermentation process.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Hazardous effects of isobutene derivatives. Although isobutene derivatives are used in automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, they have been known to have mildly hazardous effects on the environment.
With the rising concerns for harmful emissions from automobiles, the use of octane boosters or octane enhancers is continuously increasing. MTBE, a derivative product of isobutylene or isobutene, when used as an octane enhancer often goes into the groundwater, resulting in the contamination of drinking water. It also affects the taste and smell of the water.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Evonik
- Global Bioenergies
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- TPC Group
- YEOCHUN NCC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE) - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations and advances in the production of isobutene
- Increasing R&D and M&A activities
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
- Major market vendors
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- Evonik
- Global Bioenergies
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- TPC Group
- YEOCHUN NCC
PART 17: APPENDIX
