Global Isobutene Market 2018-2022: Increasing R&D and M&A Activities - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.30%

The global isobutene market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Isobutene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of isobutene.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for rubber from automotive industry. The production of various synthetic chemical products is done using high-purity isobutene or isobutylene. Isobutylene is significantly used in the production of synthetic rubber, butyl rubber, and isobutylene-isoprene rubber (IIR).

Copolymerization of isobutylene with small amounts of isoprene yields butyl rubber. In the automotive industry, the demand for butyl rubber in tire manufacturing is growing at a steady rate due to its excellent chemical and mechanical properties such as high vibration damping capabilities and low permeability to air and moisture.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is innovations and advances in the production of isobutene. A new bio-based, green method has been developed to produce the widely used fuel-additive and industrial chemical isobutene. The continuous demand for isobutene has led to the development of this novel production method, which involves the conversion of biomass to isobutene.

However, the conventional method of producing isobutene is by the petrochemical cracking of crude oil. The fluctuations in crude oil prices have forced the end-users to shift from the conventional method to the bio-based fermentation process.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Hazardous effects of isobutene derivatives. Although isobutene derivatives are used in automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, they have been known to have mildly hazardous effects on the environment.

With the rising concerns for harmful emissions from automobiles, the use of octane boosters or octane enhancers is continuously increasing. MTBE, a derivative product of isobutylene or isobutene, when used as an octane enhancer often goes into the groundwater, resulting in the contamination of drinking water. It also affects the taste and smell of the water.

Key vendors

BASF

Evonik

Global Bioenergies

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

TPC Group

YEOCHUN NCC

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE) - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations and advances in the production of isobutene

Increasing R&D and M&A activities

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Major market vendors

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF

Evonik

Global Bioenergies

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

TPC Group

YEOCHUN NCC

PART 17: APPENDIX



