Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market segmentation study on the IT services industry. A prominent IT services provider wanted to discover and scrutinize various characteristics and produce products, marketing strategies, and services to address customers' specific needs. The client wanted to update their marketing effort to differentiate their products and services from the competitors.
According to the market segmentation professionals at Infiniti, "Market segmentation is all about identifying and profiling different groups of customers and modifying specific products to meet the end-users requirements."
Today, the relative growth in tech-savvy consumers is compelling IT services companies to consider alternative and innovative ways to enhance their growth opportunities. The growth of the IT services sector is marked by the relentless swing in consumers' demands and the rising spend on IT products and services. In this technology-driven space, leading organizations are relying on innovations in their product offerings to advance customer satisfaction and increase the overall profitability.
The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to cater to consumers' demands and improve their brand affinity. The client was able to understand the buying habits and preferences of the customers and implement a segmentation strategy to modify products and services for the respective segments.
This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:
- Focus on the needs of the most wanted customers
- Understand the relative strengths and weaknesses of key competitors
This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:
- Predicting the most profitable customer segments
- Profiling customers based on demographics, behavior, and geography
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.
With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.
