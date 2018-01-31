

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.68 billion, or $4.80 per share. This was up from $2.06 billion, or $2.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $25.37 billion. This was up from $23.29 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.68 Bln. vs. $2.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.1% -EPS (Q4): $4.80 vs. $2.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.89 -Revenue (Q4): $25.37 Bln vs. $23.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.80 - $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $96.0 - $98.0 Bln



