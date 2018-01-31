Arco Vara AS notifies the stock exchange about changes in substantial holdings as required by § 186 of the Securities Market Act.



The shares subscribed for during the share offering carried out according to the decision of the shareholders' meeting of 27.12.2017 were registered in the Commercial Register on 29.01.2018. As a result, the following shareholdings have increased above or decreased below the thresholds defined in § 185 of the Securities Market Act:



-- Holding of Alarmo Kapital OÜ has increased to 27,98% -- Holding of Baltplast AS has decreased to 9,59% -- Holding of Firebird Republics Fund Ltd has decreased to 3,96% -- Holding of the Chairman of the Supervisory Council, Hillar-Peeter Luitsalu and his affiliates has decreased to 4,10% (holding of OÜ HM Investeeringud to 3,67% and holding of family members to 0,43%).



At the time of publishing this announcement, the new shares are registered with a temporary ISIN code of EE3808034658. On or about 02.02.2018, the shares will receive ISIN code EE3100034653, under which the rest of the shares of Arco Vara AS are registered.



Kristel Tumm CFO Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4662 www.arcorealestate.com