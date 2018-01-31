Today Stonewall has announced the top 100 UK employers in its Workplace Equality Index, which benchmarks LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace. Citi has taken the top position in Stonewall's Investment Banking and Asset Management category and is ranked number 8 overall, up 23 places from 2017 and 92 places from 2016. This external recognition points to Citi's commitment and belief that people perform better when they can be themselves, which ultimately leads to a better service for Citi clients.

Bob Annibale, global director of inclusive finance and global co-lead of Citi's Pride affinity said; "We are proud that Stonewall has ranked Citi as one of the top ten employers in their Workplace Equality Index and we value the powerful benchmarking tool and best practices that they share, as it has informed us in our strategy to further support LGBT+ equality at Citi and in the community."

Stonewall has also recognised Clare Eastburn, global head of operational regulatory change and co-chair for Citi Pride London, as their Bi Role Model of the Year. Clare said; "The positive impact I have felt from those I consider to be role models has helped me on so many occasions during my career, so to be recognised as Stonewall's Bi Role Model of the Year is a real honour. Everyone needs role models in life, but I think we all have a responsibility to make our workplaces and our communities more accepting so that everyone can thrive. I'm lucky to work at an organisation as supportive as Citi, where inclusion is such an important part of our culture and where we are continually striving to do more."

The Stonewall's Workplace Equality Index is an annual audit of workplace culture for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff. Over 400 employers submitted entries to the 2018 Index, across the public, private and third sectors, as part of the Index there is a staff feedback questionnaire that participating employers can ask their staff to complete. This year Stonewall received over 92,000 responses to the staff survey making it one of the largest national employment surveys in Britain. All of the top 100 are members of Stonewall's Diversity Champions programme.

Darren Towers, executive director, Stonewall said; "Citi and all those who have made this year's Top 100 Employers list have done a fantastic job. Taking part in our Index shows real commitment to understanding and advancing LGBT equality. This year, for the first time, the Index looked at what employers were doing for trans equality in the workplace. This work is crucial. We recently published LGBT in Britain: Trans Report, which revealed the profound inequality facing trans people in Britain today. Half of trans people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination. This must change and it's encouraging to see so many organisations make a commitment to trans equality. With their support and hard work we can create a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception."

