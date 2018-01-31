With genomic information and clinical data amassed from more than 200,000 analyzed cases worldwide, CENTOGENE helps transform genetic information into medical decisions

CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in diagnosing, profiling, tracking and elucidating rare diseases for patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, today announced it has surpassed more than one billion identified alleles in their global patient cohorts within its database of more than 200,000 patient samples.

CentoMD is the world's largest global mutation database for rare genetic disorders, covering more than 3,300 associated phenotypes for patients in 115 countries. Within the master database of one billion alleles, CentoMD boasts data on more than five million previously unpublished alleles. For every individual, CentoMD provides information about the genotype-phenotype correlation based on tested clinical cases.

"While any given rare disease affects only a small percentage of people, more than 350 million people worldwide are suffering from rare diseases. Diagnosing a patient with a rare disease can be exceedingly complex and challenging as our ability to discover a genetic variation in a patient genome is ahead of our ability to interpret that variation. Reaching over one billion alleles in our database CentoMD is a tremendous milestone and will significantly improve the quality of any genetic data set, being the basis for further medical care," said Professor Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE. "Supported with this information, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners will be able to determine the most accurate diagnosis and ultimately, help close the gap between diagnosis and therapy."

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.

As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005018/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Lauren Arnold, 781-235-3060

centogene@macbiocom.com

or

Company Contact:

CENTOGENE

Doreen Niemann, +49 381 80113 510

doreen.niemann@centogene.com