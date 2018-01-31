sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,226 Euro		+0,033
+17,10 %
WKN: A2ASE5 ISIN: CA0076361033 Ticker-Symbol: AEQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,203
0,222
17:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,226+17,10 %