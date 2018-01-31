GNAT Pro, CodePeer, SPARK Pro and QGen upgraded with new features, better performance

ERTS² Congress AdaCorea trusted provider of software development and verification tools with headquarters in New York and Paris, is unveiling Version 18.1 of its industry-leading GNAT Pro, CodePeer, SPARK Pro, and QGen products. This latest version enhances the already robust, feature-rich software suite with new tools and capabilities and marks the first release of GNAT Pro in its three product lines: GNAT Pro Assurance, GNAT Pro Enterprise and GNAT Pro Developer.

For more than twenty years, AdaCore has been delivering products and services designed specifically to help developers build safe, secure, reliable, high-integrity software. AdaCore's GNAT Pro, CodePeer, SPARK Pro and QGen are software development and verification tools of choice for safety-critical, high-security, and mission-critical applications across a growing number of markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, medical, railway, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"Specializing the GNAT Pro offering into three product lines is one of the major new aspects of this release, allowing us to adapt our toolset and services to different user needs" said Cyrille Comar, AdaCore President. "As an example, the GNAT Pro Assurance product line provides specific services for environments where a major tooling upgrade can be very delicate and where tool errata ('known-problems') need to be accurately described and actively managed."

The GNAT Pro Ada development environment provides new tools, improved code efficiency, several new targets and a variety of compiler enhancements with Version 18.1. All GNAT Pro subscriptions now include the SPARK Discovery verification technology, and GNAT Pro Assurance and GNAT Pro Enterprise also supply AdaCore's GNATstack stack analysis tool.

TheGNAT Pro toolsuitefeatures GPRbuild project tool upgrades, new rules in the GNATcheck coding standard checker, GNATcoverage support for Lauterbach probes, and new options in the GNATtest unit testing framework. The GNAT Programming Studio (GPS) Integrated Development Environment (IDE) boasts performance and user interface improvements, including C/C++ navigation engine enhancements, while GNATbench adds support for Eclipse 4.8 Oxygen and Wind River Workbench 4.12.

CodePeer, the advanced CWE-compatible static analysis tool for Ada, brings improved performance, easier analysis of non-GNAT code, fewer "false positives", and integration of GNAT warnings into the tool output. An updated tool qualification kit for DO-178C is also available for CodePeer 18.1, with coverage of additional Ada constructs including exceptions, access types, and generic units.

The SPARK Pro formal verification environment, co-developed by AdaCore and its partner Altran, has added contracts to units in the predefined environment and has enhanced the automation of proofs. SPARK Pro 18.1 also allows users to perform interactive proofs in GPS.

QGen, AdaCore's qualifiable model-based development tool kit which generates SPARK and MISRA C, has been enhanced with a compatibility checker to verify compliance of sample models with the supported safe subset of Simulink/Stateflow models. QGen 18.1 also implements several new blocks and supports Simulink/Stateflow versions up to 2017b.

