Kenna Security Sees Sales More than Double for Third Year in a Row; Strong Market Demand Validates Risk-Based Approach to Vulnerability Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Kenna Security, a leader in predictive cyber risk, announced today that it has achieved significant growth and momentum in fiscal year 2017, including robust subscriptions sales of the Kenna Security Platform in the fourth quarter of 2017. As organizations shift to a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, many of the world's most trusted brands have turned to Kenna Security, including 16 of the Fortune 100, to manage cyber risk at scale, preparing them to confront the volume and diversity of contemporary cyber threats.

"Our success and growth is driven by the current climate of cyber risk: organizations are at risk from the tens of millions of vulnerabilities lurking on tens of thousands of assets in their enterprise and growing daily. No longer can companies expect to solve the problem with more staff and spreadsheets; they need to determine where the greatest dangers lie through risk or threat-based risk prioritization," said Kenna Security CEO Karim Toubba. "Kenna's premise for managing cyber risk resonates with CISOs who recognize the importance of an organizational approach focused on the right priorities with effective processes in place to ensure execution. CISOs have to view and report everything through the lens of risk."

Compared to fiscal year 2016, Kenna had a stellar year from many perspectives, including:

Growth milestones for Kenna in 2017 include:

Kenna Security Platform sales more than doubled for the third year in a row

The number of organizations using the Kenna Security Platform grew by more than 60 percent to more than 300 customers currently; today 25 percent of the Fortune 20 firms and 10 percent of the Fortune 500 firms employ the Kenna Security Platform

Kenna launched its EMEA business with a new head of sales and partnerships and new staff in the UK

Kenna significantly increased its go-to-marketing and branding capabilities in 2017 with the addition of Tamir Hardof as vice president of marketing

Employee headcount at Kenna more than doubled

Kenna outgrew both of its main offices and moved staff to larger spaces in San Francisco and Chicago

Added Toubba, "A big part of our success was driven by the large increase in renewals we had in Q4. We're also very pleased to have established consistent strong growth, year-over-year, demonstrating that Kenna's vision - to enable all teams within an organization to work collaboratively on reducing cyber risk - is resonating with businesses today."

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is a leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical. For more information, visitkennasecurity.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Guyer Group

Alison Kenney

alison.kenney@guyergroup.com

781-990-3729

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633248/Kenna_Security_Logo.jpg