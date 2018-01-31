PeopleDoc grew global SaaS revenue 101% in 2017

Its 725 customers transform employee service and improve compliance

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --PeopleDoc, the HR Service Delivery platform pioneer, grew global SaaS revenue 101% globally in its most recent fiscal year which ended December 31, 2017 versus the prior year. The company reported especially strong momentum in North America where it grew new annual contract revenue 175% in 4Q2017 versus 4Q2016. PeopleDoc gained more than 225 new customers during the year with strong uptake by global companies as they remake their employee service models and proactively manage the shifting compliance landscape. New or significantly expanded customers in 2017 included Atos, Avis Budget Group, BNP Paribas, NCR, Taylor Corporation, Wolters Kluwer and Yves Rocher.

To meet global demand, PeopleDoc expanded its roster of partners to more than 30 integrators, consulting firms, resellers and technology providers. With this expanded reach, PeopleDoc now has 4 million end users who have accessed its platform from across 180 countries via desktop, mobile and kiosk devices.

Since introducing the first integrated HR Service Delivery platform, PeopleDoc has continued to innovate to help HR leaders gain quick wins and speed their journey to a digital workplace. As a result, PeopleDoc has continued to achieve 100% customer retention, growing its community to more than 725 satisfied companies worldwide.

"Moving from paper to electronic was a slam dunk," said Elizabeth Abbott, Director of People Services at Biogen. "It was an easy win that reduced the administrative burden right away."

During 2017, easing compliance management emerged as a key purchase driver for multi-nationals. New regulations such as the GDPR going into effect May 25, 2018, have given companies still using paper a strong incentive to shift to a digital system for employee file management and processes. To further ease the management of compliance on an ongoing basis, PeopleDoc introduced HR Compliance Assist, a unique service that provides 24x7 access to relevant regulatory and employee data privacy information across more than 40 countries. PeopleDoc has openly shared how it became compliant with GDPR well ahead of the May deadline.

PeopleDoc continues to invest 100% of its development to serve the needs of HR. The company debuted innovations such Robotic Process Automation to facilitate the execution of complex workflows across applications and Advanced Document Generation to help HR teams easily produce highly-customized documents such as employment agreements. During 2017, the company increased support for global security by expanding native language support, earning the security certifications for ISO 27001:2013 and SOC2 Type2, and joining the Cloud Security Alliance.

As a result of its growth and innovation, PeopleDoc was recognized in 2017 as an Inc. 5000 company, a Happy@Work award-winner and a Red Herring 100 company.

