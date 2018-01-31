EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 JANUARY 2018 ANNUAL REPORT
NORDIC SURVEILLANCE ANNUAL REPORT 2017
Attached is the Annual Report from the Surveillance department within the Nasdaq Nordic for the full year 2017.
This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within Nasdaq Nordic Surveillance.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE 31.1.2018 VUOSIRAPORTTI
NORDIC SURVEILLANCE ANNUAL REPORT 2017
Liitteenä on Nasdaq Nordic markkinavalvonnan vuosiraportti 2017.
Raportti kuvaa markkinavalvonnan tehtäviä ja tavoitteita.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=661472
