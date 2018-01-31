Annual Awards Celebrate Exceptional Partner Innovation, Performance and Customer Success Across Nine Categories

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, unveiled the winners of its 2017 Global Partner of the Year Awards, honoring nine different organizations that successfully pioneered new ways to solve complex customer business and data integration challenges. Members of Talend's global partner program leverage Talend's powerful integration technologies and expert support to help customers build IT environments that enable the intelligent use of data throughout their organization. The winning organizations were recognized at a ceremony during Engage 2018, Talend's sales kickoff in Dublin.

"Talend's partners have been a critical part of our tremendous growth and global expansion over the past year, and our pivot to delivering more packaged offerings for customers," said Rolf Heimes, Senior Director of Global Channels, Talend. "We congratulate our award winners for their achievements and look forward to continued collaborative, productive relationships with all our partners to help drive customer success."

The recipients of Talend's 2018 Global Partner Awards for innovation and customer success include:

Big Data Award QuinScape, for a 360-degree big data monitoring solution that enhances product safety via continuous monitoring of the entire production process for our joint customer, Hermes Arzneimittel.

QuinScape, for a 360-degree big data monitoring solution that enhances product safety via continuous monitoring of the entire production process for our joint customer, Hermes Arzneimittel. Cloud Award - Datalytyx, for building a pan-European Golden Record Cloud 'as-a-service' solution for Univar using Amazon Web Services and Talend MDM.

- Datalytyx, for building a pan-European Golden Record Cloud 'as-a-service' solution for Univar using Amazon Web Services and Talend MDM. MDM Award - Artha Solutions, for its lightning fast MDM deployment, enabling joint retail customer Carhartt to improve the customer experience dramatically with an enhanced omnichannel strategy.

- Artha Solutions, for its lightning fast MDM deployment, enabling joint retail customer Carhartt to improve the customer experience dramatically with an enhanced omnichannel strategy. Top Contributor Award - Capgemini, for driving the highest annual contract value in fiscal year 2017.

- Capgemini, for driving the highest annual contract value in fiscal year 2017. Top Global VAR Award - Keyrus, for generating the highest annual contract value of any other partner working with over 50 customers and achieving a 91 percent renewal rate. Keyrus' unique C2X offering combines the power of Talend, Cloudera, and Qlik.

- Keyrus, for generating the highest annual contract value of any other partner working with over 50 customers and achieving a 91 percent renewal rate. Keyrus' unique C2X offering combines the power of Talend, Cloudera, and Qlik. Newcomer of the Year Award - Abilis, which joined Talend's Partner Program on November 22, 2017, and still managed to close four transactions before year-end.

- Abilis, which joined Talend's Partner Program on November 22, 2017, and still managed to close four transactions before year-end. Most Committed to Market Education Award - Cognizant, which drove more than 4K registrations across over 2K unique learners, completing 3,179 training sessions and yielding more than 1,700 total consultants skilled on Talend solutions.

- Cognizant, which drove more than 4K registrations across over 2K unique learners, completing 3,179 training sessions and yielding more than 1,700 total consultants skilled on Talend solutions. Most Successful Offering Award - Knowledgent for its MDM Kartridge offering for Healthcare, which enables full data management across the entire supply chain.

- Knowledgent for its MDM Kartridge offering for Healthcare, which enables full data management across the entire supply chain. Best Regional Support Award - Advanced Analytic Service Co., Ltd, a big data company focusing on predictive analytics and vertical big data solutions, yielded 54 opportunities worth millions of dollars in total pipeline for Asia Pacific during FY2017.

"Our partnership with Talend has empowered our customers with exceptional, smooth running integration solutions and the big data insights that help drive their digital transformations," said Steve Jones, VP of Strategy for Big Data and Analytics, Capgemini. "We're proud to be recognized as Talend's Top Contributor and expect our partnership with them to drive even more customer value in the coming year."

Talend enables its partners with a suite of resources, including sales and marketing materials, promotional tools, technical and sales training and support, a partner portal and a partner manager assigned to help each partner develop and enhance its services and solutions with Talend. Partners include OEM, SaaS and cloud providers; Value Added Resellers; system integrators; and technology providers of services and products that run smoothly with Talend solutions.

"Our vision for an MDM solution, optimized for cloud and data lake environments, that delivers a user experience with business consumers at the forefront is game-changing. We would have been hard-pressed to achieve the immediate success of our Kartridge MDM 360 offering without Talend's critical support and robust MDM functionality," said Chris Blotto, CTO, Knowledgent. "We are truly honored to receive Talend's Most Successful Offering award and we see this as only the beginning of what we expect to be an incredibly successful solution for modernizing Master Data Management for the enterprise."

To learn more about Talend's Alliance Partner program, visit www.talend.com/partners. For details on Talend and its portfolio of solutions visit www.Talend.com.

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend honors nine organizations in its 2017 Global Partner of the Year Awards for finding innovative ways to solve complex data integration challenges http://bit.ly/2Drjt8K

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) is a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions that helps companies turn data into a strategic asset that delivers real-time, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, native, and unified integration platform, Talend delivers the data agility required for companies to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. With Talend, companies can easily scale their data infrastructure and rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations in cloud and big data. Talend's solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including AstraZeneca, GE, HP Inc. and Lenovo, across a range of industries. Talend has also been recognized as a leader in its field multiple times by leading analyst firms, as well as several industry and data trade publications including InfoWorld and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005611/en/

Contacts:

Talend

Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238

VP, Corp. Communications

ctaylor@talend.com

or

Siobhan Lyons, 202-431-9411

Director, Corp. Communications

slyons@talend.com