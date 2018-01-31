Vedanta Resources' Indian subsidiary Vedanta Ltd insisted it was was on course for a strong finish to the year after a "robust" third quarter. Vedanta said third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were ahead 17% compared to the previous three months, at INR 6,780 crore (£753m). Revenues came in at INR 24,361 crore, up 19% year-on-year and 17% on the second quarter. Profits after tax and exceptional items were down 4%, at INR 2,053 crore, slightly below analyst ...

