Independent oil and gas company i3 Energy updated the market on its funding progress on Wednesday, reporting that strong progress has been made advancing multiple funding options to finance its 2018 development programme. The AIM-traded firm said joint venture discussions were at an advanced stage with multiple industrial partners relating to both its 100% owned Liberator Oil Field and its 30th Offshore Licensing Round application. It said the conclusion of commercial arrangements was expected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...