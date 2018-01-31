Rolls-Royce has lured Tom Bell back from Boeing to lead its enlarged defence business in a further shake-up at the aerospace group. Bell joined Boeing from Rolls-Royce in 2015 and is senior vice president of global sales and marketing for defence, space and security at the US company. He will replace Chris Cholerton as president of defence as Cholerton moves across to head the civil aerospace division. The appointments will take place in February and both men will report to Warren East, ...

