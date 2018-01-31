Designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics discoverIE Group updated the market on its third quarter trading to 31 December on Wednesday, reporting that trading continued "strongly" with the group remaining on track to deliver its full year performance in line with management's expectations. The London-listed group sales for the third quarter increased by 13% on a reported basis, by 12% at constant exchange rates and by 7% organically, primarily driven by organic growth of 11% ...

