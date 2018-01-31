Ukrainian Retailer ATB Leads in the Number of Stores in Ukraine, as its Owner Gennadiy Butkevych and Partners Bring the Stores to European Standards

KIEV, Ukraine, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ATB retail store chain, which belongs to three Ukrainian entrepreneurs Gennadiy Butkevych, Yevhen Yermakov and Viktor Karachun, became the record holder of the Ukrainian Book of Records on number of sales points in 2017. In 'Business' category, the retailer took the first place on number of stores in the country, since the chain opened 47new retail discount stores and bought a logistics park near Kyiv with a total area of 5.78ha in 2017 only. Altogether ATB has 885stores in 10regions of Ukraine.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635797/ATB_Dnipro_store.jpg )

Now the company management strives for the leadership not only on quantity but also on quality indicators. Gennadiy Butkevych has already initiated the bringing of ATB stores up to the European standards. Recently, Austrian company Quality Austria performed the audit and certified the first two ATB-Market stores against the requirements of ISO 22000:2005 international standard. Viktor Karachun, being responsible for the chain development, believes that this is an expected result and that all stores of the chain will pass certification in future.

In cofounders' opinion, it won't be difficult to bring up the work of the chain to international requirements. "ATB business model was initially based on European standards, both operating activity and management. Therefore, international certification of stores is only a matter of time," notes the company cofounder Yevhen Yermakov.

Daily more than 3million persons go shopping to ATB stores, and more than 50thousand employees participate in the working processes of the company. According to the State Fiscal Service, ATB ranks among the 20 largest taxpayers of the country. For the first six months 2017, the enterprises of group ATB paid UAH 3.25billion (USD 125million) of taxes and duties.

"The process of ATB stores international certification does not rule out the further development of the chain. In the nearest future, we intend to pass the milestone of 1000stores in the territory of Ukraine. In fact, we have everything to this end. And this may happen much sooner than you think," Dmytro Yevteiev, General Director of ATB-Market, commented on prospects of the chain development.

The company management notes that the business success is measured not only with profits. At the initiative of the ATB owners, last year the company channelled over USD 2million on social assistance to the sufferers from the ATO zone as well as on the projects of beautification of cities where it operates. The company cofounder Gennadiy Butkevych says that the relief of poverty and participation in infrastructure projects are the integral parts of the company day-to-day operations.