Lockheed Martin Delivers Upgraded Postal Sorting Technology to PostNord

HAVANT, England, Jan. 31,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic postal and logistics operator PostNord will receive Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT)latest sorting technology thanks to a contract extension between the two companies.

Lockheed Martin has been working with PostNord for more than a decade, supplying and supporting their automated sorting system. Based on successful performance trials, PostNord awarded Lockheed Martin a contract extension that will upgrade PostNord's Gemensam Läs Plattform (GLP) system.

This upgrade will incorporate Lockheed Martin's Next Generation Sortation Platform (NGSP), a flexible business-rule driven workflow engine, which will bring significant cost benefits and increased flexibility to PostNord's operations throughout Sweden.

"Our automated sorting technology helps companies in the postal sector transform their operations, improving efficiency and competitiveness during the rise of e-commerce based mail volumes," said Emlyn Taylor, managing director of Lockheed Martin UK System Solutions. "We are pleased to extend our relationship with PostNord and play a role in transforming how the company delivers to its customers."

This contract extension also includes the supply of Lockheed Martin's Minerva technology: a system that makes use of sophisticated artificial intelligence routines to provide greatly improved recognition performance for e-commerce packets. Minerva will increase the customer's ability to process a complex and rapidly changing mail stream which has challenged postal operators all over the world.

"PostNord is really excited to collaborate with Lockheed Martin on this solution, which will help us greatly to improve the processing of these items. We look forward to continuing that relationship to bring even bigger improvements as Minerva is developed," said Christian Edfjäll, strategic system manager at PostNord.

Lockheed Martin has more than 40 years of experience working in partnership with postal and logistics operators around the world to provide innovative, cost-effective technology.Lockheed Martin develops, deploys and maintains a range of complex solutions for Royal Mail, U.S. Postal Service and Australia Post. As a result, more than a quarter of the world's letter mail is sorted by Lockheed Martin recognition systems. In addition, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 500 mail and material handling systems worldwide.

About Lockheed Martin

