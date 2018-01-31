

World-renowned Future of Work & Technology event to host second U.S. show in Las Vegas May 15-16, 2018 Las Vegas, NV - January 31, 2018 - Following the critical acclaim of its first U.S. event in San Francisco last year, UNLEASH America (formerly HR Tech World), the fastest-growing international show on the Future of Work & Technology will be welcoming back North America's industry insiders, entrepreneurs and innovators in Las Vegas, May 15-16, 2018 at the Aria Resort & Casino. From companies such as Walgreens, Cisco, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, and GE Digital to name a few - speakers will share knowledge about the latest challenges and trends on how new technology is disrupting the world of work. For the first time ever, Mo Gawdat, Chief Business Officer from Google X will take to the stage with strategies and ideas to help you on your way to building a successful innovation factory. In his step-by-step approach, he will deliver critical insight into what works and what can change the world. UNLEASH America will deliver its unique content via 100+ sessions and keynotes across 10 stages, including its Main Stage, Startup Stage, 2 demo stages as well as the HR Tech, Smart Data, Talent Management, Recruitment, Learning & Development, Wellbeing & Inclusion, Think Tank, Adoption and HR Tech Analysts tracks.



Other highlights from the first round of speakers are: * Jill Larsen, SVP Human Resources & Talent Acquisition, Cisco * Josh Bersin, Founder and Principal, Bersin by Deloitte * Jason Averbook, CEO & Co-Founder, LeapGen * Candice Morgan, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Pinterest * Curt Burghardt, VP HR Shared Services & HR Systems, Walgreens * Jennifer Waldo, Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, GE Digital * Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer, Microsoft * Sjoerd Gehring, Global VP of Talent Acquisition & Employee Experience, Johnson & Johnson * Jim Hazboun, CHRO, Hyundai Capital America * Michael Kim, Head of HR, APAC, Spotify * Katelin Holloway, VP of People, Reddit



'UNLEASH has been the fastest growing HR Show in the World on the Future of Work and Technology over the last five years and following the success at our inaugural U.S. show in San Francisco last year, we're excited to bring UNLEASH America to Las Vegas for the next two years!' said China Gorman, Managing Director, UNLEASH America. 'The show will give attendees a platform to meet not only with vendors, but also the decision makers, visionaries and innovators shaping the way we work and get work done. I am thrilled to be part of this journey as we plan to scale the show to the next level.'



UNLEASH America is proud to be working with the biggest global market leaders who are sponsors of this year's show including SAP SuccessFactors, IBM, WalkMe, Crossknowldge, CultureAmp, Smartrecruiters, O.C.Tanner, iCIMS and CareerBuilder.



For more information about the first lineup of speakers visit http://www.unleashgroup.io/lasvegas/speakers About UNLEASH



Unleash Your People! UNLEASH (previously HR Tech World) is much more than just business events; we are in the change-the-world-for-the-greater-good business. We are passionate creative people on a mission to inspire and transform the world of work & technology. Our shared vision is that by 2020, UNLEASH will be the platform of choice on the Future of Work across the globe. More than half of our community includes CEO's, CHRO/CPOs, EVPs, and SVPs from the most exciting brands and leading organizations, located in 120+ countries worldwide.



The world's fastest growing community on the Future of Work, UNLEASH is ranked as the largest Corporate Network focused on the interface between people, technology, organizations and the future. Our events attract the world's leading entrepreneurs, visionaries, disrupters and doers, including Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Sir Ken Robinson, Rachel Botsman, Gary Vaynerchuk and many more. Past and future show locations include Amsterdam, London, San Francisco, Paris and Las Vegas and have welcomed over 9,000 attendees in 2017.



In 2018, UNLEASH will scale significantly to become the world's leading marketplace and community on the future of the workplace and technology. Join the community and find out more at www.unleashgroup.io UNLEASH18



In 2018: UNLEASH Conference & Expo, London ExCeL, 20-21 March 2018 UNLEASH America, The Aria Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, 15-16 May 2018 UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, Amsterdam RAI, 23-24 October 2018



For more information or any media inquiries, please contact Andi Lustak on pr@unleashgroup.io.



