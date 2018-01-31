Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sentiment analysis study on the food services industry. A renowned food service provider wanted to profile the key competitors and assess the perception of the customers around their activities. The client wanted to discover and translate social data into tangible insights and gain valuable information into the trending posts, conversations, and threads.

Sentiment Analysis for a Leading Food Service Client Helps Address the Customer Attrition Levels (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the sentiment analysis experts at Quantzig, "Sentiment analysis solution helps businesses understand the opinions and thoughts of the customers and improve their social media campaigns."

Food service is gradually evolving into a global industry with manufacturers and operators contributing a majority of the market share globally. Customization and innovations in the food products and the increasing demand for nutritious food among the target audiences are contributing towards the growth of the food service space.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to address the growing demand of the target audiences. The client was able to determine the feedbacks from the customers and conduct social market research. Also, the client was able to get information from available sources such as online reviews and social media discussions, which helped them enhance their products and services.

This sentiment analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Measure the perceptions of the customers toward the brand

Determine the sentiment of the customers through scoring algorithms

This sentiment analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Extracting information from available sources

Optimizing the company's products and services

