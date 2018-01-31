In order to extend the current Repo clearing offering, Nasdaq will - effective from February 1st 2018 - offer clearing of Repo contracts with Danske Hypotek benchmark bonds as underlying security. Danske Hypotek bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Mortgage bond List.



Eligible securities available for Repo clearing in Swedish Kronor (SEK) at Nasdaq are Swedish Municipal bonds, Swedish Government bonds, Swedish Mortgage bonds and Swedish T-bills.



