Riga, Latvia, 2018-01-31 14:22 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ISIN code of the security LV0000570158 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of competitive multi-price auction 31.01.2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of non-competitive fixed rate auction 31.01.2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Settlement date 02.02.2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 12.05.2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supply value for competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 16 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 56 840 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR) 16 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction 5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%) 0.500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.250 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%) 0.466 and 0.500 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value bid at non-competitive auction (EUR) 10 090 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total value placed via non-competitive auction (EUR) 4 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of participants at non-competitive auction 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Latvian Government debt securities auctions under The Treasury of the Republic of Latvia are organized by Nasdaq Riga. Settlement is provided by Nasdaq CSD. From 2005 by the end of 2017 the total volume of Latvian Government debt securities sold at Nasdaq Riga auctions amounted to EUR 6.3 billion.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.