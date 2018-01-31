

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The ADP private payrolls report for January will be published at 8.15 am ET Wednesday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 195,000, down from 250,000 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the euro.



The greenback was worth 0.9330 against the franc, 108.85 against the yen, 1.2458 against the euro and 1.4165 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



