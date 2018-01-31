Global Food Packaging Market 2018-2022: Growing Sales of Food Products on e-Commerce Platforms Gaining Momentum and Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Food Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Food Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing sales of food products on e-commerce Platforms. The food products, apart from being sold in retail outlets and shops, have entered the e-commerce platform. The food products sold on this platform should have durable primary packaging that ensures that the product is in good condition, retaining its quality and freshness. In addition to the primary packaging of food products, there is a crucial need for efficient secondary packaging to ensure safe shipment of the product to customers. Improper packaging of products leads to damage of the product, ultimately affecting the brand reputation and resulting in financial losses. Therefore, there is increased demand for secondary packaging of products.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Prevent food counterfeiting. Food counterfeit is a major issue faced by manufacturers as well as consumers of food products. Food fraud costs the global food industry about $12 billion annually. For example, in 2016, 450-500 million pounds of Italian hard cheese was sold in the US market, out of which around 18%-22% of the overall volume comprised counterfeit product.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility of raw material prices. The different types of packaging materials used for packaging of food include plastic, glass, metals, and paper. For example, cartons used in food packaging is produced either from recycled fiber mills or virgin fibers. The prices of both recycled fiber mills and virgin fibers constantly fluctuate, which is a major concern for end-users like carton producers.
Key vendors
- Amcor
- Ball Corporation
- Bemis Company
- Crown Holdings
- Owens Illinois
- Tetra Pak International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING TYPE
- Global food packaging market by flexible plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global food packaging market by rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global food packaging market by glass - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global food packaging by metal- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global food packaging market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Food packaging market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Food packaging market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Food packaging market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms
- Adoption of sustainable packaging
- Smart packaging solutions by vendors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- VENDOR classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor
- Ball Corporation
- Bemis Company
- Crown Holdings
- Owens Illinois
- Tetra Pak International
PART 16: APPENDIX
