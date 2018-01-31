Global Food Packaging Market 2018-2022: Growing Sales of Food Products on e-Commerce Platforms Gaining Momentum and Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Food Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing sales of food products on e-commerce Platforms. The food products, apart from being sold in retail outlets and shops, have entered the e-commerce platform. The food products sold on this platform should have durable primary packaging that ensures that the product is in good condition, retaining its quality and freshness. In addition to the primary packaging of food products, there is a crucial need for efficient secondary packaging to ensure safe shipment of the product to customers. Improper packaging of products leads to damage of the product, ultimately affecting the brand reputation and resulting in financial losses. Therefore, there is increased demand for secondary packaging of products.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Prevent food counterfeiting. Food counterfeit is a major issue faced by manufacturers as well as consumers of food products. Food fraud costs the global food industry about $12 billion annually. For example, in 2016, 450-500 million pounds of Italian hard cheese was sold in the US market, out of which around 18%-22% of the overall volume comprised counterfeit product.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility of raw material prices. The different types of packaging materials used for packaging of food include plastic, glass, metals, and paper. For example, cartons used in food packaging is produced either from recycled fiber mills or virgin fibers. The prices of both recycled fiber mills and virgin fibers constantly fluctuate, which is a major concern for end-users like carton producers.



Key vendors

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company

Crown Holdings

Owens Illinois

Tetra Pak International

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING TYPE

Global food packaging market by flexible plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global food packaging market by rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global food packaging market by glass - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global food packaging by metal- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global food packaging market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Food packaging market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food packaging market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food packaging market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms

Adoption of sustainable packaging

Smart packaging solutions by vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

VENDOR classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company

Crown Holdings

Owens Illinois

Tetra Pak International

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7vqbbh/global_food?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716